Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,489 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of EnerSys worth $33,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE ENS opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.