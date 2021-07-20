Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,558 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.95% of CareDx worth $33,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 25.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,007 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 15.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 81.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 491,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after buying an additional 64,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,916,000.00. Insiders have sold 298,085 shares of company stock worth $17,453,193 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

