Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 293,015 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,015 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of W. P. Carey worth $33,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

