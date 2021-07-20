Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 62,888 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Lazard worth $32,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lazard by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $7,441,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lazard by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.