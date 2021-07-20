Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,049 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $31,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,920,000 after acquiring an additional 801,248 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $94,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.17 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.