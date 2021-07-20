Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of JPC stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 190,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,471. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 481.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.