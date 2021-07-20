nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 106,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 691,675 shares.The stock last traded at $30.36 and had previously closed at $28.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,898,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $39,756,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $6,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 35.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in nVent Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.