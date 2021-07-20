nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Up 19.5% in June

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 703,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. 2,708,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,032,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

