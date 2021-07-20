Nyzo (NYZO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $96,441.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00143794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,696.41 or 0.99958572 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

