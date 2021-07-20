Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 2.8%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 19.03 and last traded at 19.13. 19,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,318,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 23.99.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

