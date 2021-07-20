OAX (OAX) Market Cap Reaches $7.41 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $413,320.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.73 or 0.00759191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

