Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Trading Down 4.3%

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). Approximately 6,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 308,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The company has a market cap of £993.58 million and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.45.

About Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

