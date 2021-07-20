Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.24. 266,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,324,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,930 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

