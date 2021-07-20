Oddz Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $374,510.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00096895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00137018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.37 or 1.00103215 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

