Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,261 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

WLTW stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.17.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

