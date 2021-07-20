Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. Insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Shares of CL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 86,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,767. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.