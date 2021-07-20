Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.7% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $93.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

