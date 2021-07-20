Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases 1,068 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of FMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 450,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,944 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 84.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,498,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 20.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 859,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,090,000 after acquiring an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.19. 3,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.