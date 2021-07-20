Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 2,900 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.42. 265,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,953,686. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $962.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,374,320 shares of company stock valued at $782,290,161. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.58.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

