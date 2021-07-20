Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 619,653 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 619,653 shares during the period. Viasat accounts for 13.1% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 1.42% of Viasat worth $46,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viasat by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of VSAT traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,204.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

