Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $169.48. The company had a trading volume of 216,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,399. The stock has a market cap of $446.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

