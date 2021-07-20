ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.31

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $6,141.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,693.31 or 1.00030373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00048722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003342 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

