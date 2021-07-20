OKB Price Reaches $9.94 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, OKB has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $9.94 or 0.00033325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $596.55 million and approximately $225.76 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00047034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012704 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00757243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

