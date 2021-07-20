Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 81,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

