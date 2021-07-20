Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.56 and last traded at $92.14. 7,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 844,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

