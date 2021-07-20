Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMC stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $137,292.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $6,725,694. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.