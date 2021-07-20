Omnitude (ECOM) Market Cap Reaches $479,669.79

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $479,669.79 and approximately $448,815.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00752298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

