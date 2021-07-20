Ontology Gas (ONG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $170.52 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $170.52 million and $14.32 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012939 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00762781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,540,268 coins. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

