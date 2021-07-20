Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $91.94 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001873 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $486.30 million and approximately $91.94 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002321 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032274 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00222863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032186 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,894,093 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

