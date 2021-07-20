Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Opera worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $1,087,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the 4th quarter worth $2,965,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opera alerts:

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 98.83%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.