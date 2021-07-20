Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.55. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 10,363 shares.

The company has a market cap of $13.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

