Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,100 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

