Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

NYSE:V opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

