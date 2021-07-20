Optimal Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 29,599 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

