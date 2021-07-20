OptionRoom Market Capitalization Hits $52,732.30 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 63.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 95.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $52,732.30 and approximately $42,694.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00097373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00137014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,849.97 or 1.00028118 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

