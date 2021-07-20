OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $133,364.15

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $133,364.15 and $27,812.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00097127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00142196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,753.83 or 1.00232636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

