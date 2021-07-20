Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,875,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 832,693 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 3.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.17% of Oracle worth $2,377,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.69. 237,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,908,277. The company has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

