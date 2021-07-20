Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Cap of $283.50 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $283.50 million and $13.89 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 541,500,270 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

