Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $57,794.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003328 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $57,794.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00095211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00136506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.23 or 1.00130371 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.