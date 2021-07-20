OriginTrail Tops One Day Trading Volume of $747,786.00 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $57.65 million and approximately $747,786.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,950,422 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

