Ormeus Coin Price Hits $0.0056 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $202,517.04 and approximately $151.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00143899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00093917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,660.44 or 1.00156091 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.