Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $868,152.28 and approximately $112,439.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00138594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,631.39 or 0.99380519 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

