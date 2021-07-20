Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) will report ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full year earnings of ($7.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orphazyme A/S.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORPH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

ORPH stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

