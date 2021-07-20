Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 198,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 184,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62.

About Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

