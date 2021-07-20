OST (OST) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One OST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market cap of $2.37 million and $48,799.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OST has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012939 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00762781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.