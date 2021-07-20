Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64.

Österreichische Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OERCF)

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

