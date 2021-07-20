Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.16

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 6471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.