Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OVCHY stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19.

OVCHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

