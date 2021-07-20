Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after buying an additional 311,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after buying an additional 289,013 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,023,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.