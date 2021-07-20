Ovintiv (OVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect Ovintiv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.